A message for the Morse family

I’m reasonably sure The Developer, as the Morse family likes to be called these days, doesn’t read this publication. But in the off chance one of them does, I’d like to offer some food for thought.

Your roots and the legacy of your parents and grandparents lie in Spanish Springs Town Center. The place was so revered by your grandfather Harold Schwartz, that he selected it as his final resting place. Your visionary father Gary Morse built that town center and named landmark buildings after very dear family members of his … and yours! Whether you recognize it or not, Spanish Springs is a shrine to everything you are and everything you have. It should mean more to The Developer than to any Villager.

If speculation you are plotting the demise of this lovely town center is accurate, you should pause to consider the sadness your father and grandfather would feel to see their legacy and your familial roots trashed in pursuit of the almighty buck. And while I understand you see opportunity in the south Villages, it would serve you well to always remember where your opportunity was born in the first place. And to honor your family’s legacy by preserving it at all cost rather than attempting to systematically erase it.

Don Cannatti

Village of Del Mar