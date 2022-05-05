75.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 5, 2022
By Staff Report
Joanne B. Conero, age 84, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Joanne was born January 24, 1938 in Queens, New York to the late Edward and Mildred Bruns.

Joanne had a successful career with IBM as an Executive Secretary. It was there she would meet her husband and love of her life. She was an avid West Point Army football fan, a talented hula and Cajun dancer and above all else- a wonderful mother, grandmother, spouse and friend. She had an infectious sense of humor and will be missed tremendously.

She is predeceased by her parents and siblings, Eddie, Bobby and Billy. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Alfred; children, Paul Dierze (Elizabeth), Jodie Collins (Kipp), Gail Freeborn (Dennis Procino) and Suzanne Stratton (David); step children, Kevin Conero (Cheryl) and David Conero (Judith); 13 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Joanne will be laid to rest at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, New York in a private ceremony.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DignityMemorialWildwood.com.

