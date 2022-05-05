92 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Landscaper arrested again after caught back behind wheel of uninsured pickup

By Meta Minton
Joseph Byron McCormic
Joseph Byron McCormic

A landscaper was arrested for the second time this year after he was caught back behind the wheel of an uninsured pickup truck.

Joseph Byron McCormic, 54, of Wildwood, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday when he was pulled over at the intersection of East Warm Springs Avenue and Mulberry Street in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The traffic stop was initiated because McCormic was not wearing a seatbelt. The deputy also found that the license plate on the truck had actually been assigned to a trailer, an offense for which McCormic was arrested earlier this year at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages.

McCormic also admitted that his driver’s license has been suspended and he did not have proof of insurance.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and a misdemeanor charge of having a license plate not properly assigned to a vehicle. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,500 bond.

