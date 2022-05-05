87.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 5, 2022
By Staff Report
Lloyd John Weber, born October 29, 1941, passed comfortably on March 26, 2022 at the age of 80. He joined his love, Fran Weber at the gates. His greatest joy in life was providing the best life for Fran. Besides his love for Fran, he enjoyed his model trains, chess games with Daniel, riding in his golf car with is chorkie Bailey, his Tuesday lunches with the Comedy Club, and any time spent with his family. He loved living in The Villages. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy having served on the destroyer, USS Strong, as its Navigator from 1959 to 1965.

He is survived by his daughter, Dawn, and her wife Cindy (Sly) Weber along with his son, Brad, and his wife Glenda (Dukes) Weber. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren: Kellie (Weber) Hale, Daniel Weber, and Jennifer Weber, as well as his 6 year old great granddaughter, Jaina Hale, who reminded him so much of Fran. We will always miss Dad at Friday spaghetti dinners, and his good humor with the piggy placemat at holiday dinners.

Both Lloyd and Fran will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida on Thursday, May 12 at 10:30a. The family asks in lieu of flowers, to memorialize Lloyd with contributions toward Cornerstone Hospice at www.cornerstonehospice.org.

