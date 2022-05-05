91.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 5, 2022
type here...

Official raises questions about Box Office no longer selling tickets for groups in The Villages

By Meta Minton

An elected official is raising questions about the Box Office no longer selling tickets on behalf of groups in The Villages.

Amenity Authority Committee member Don Deakin has raised the issue which has been placed on the agenda for the meeting set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 11 at Savannah Center.

Performing arts groups in The Villages have raised concerns that ticket sales for shows, many of which benefit charitable causes, will be hurt by a decision by The Villages Box Office not to sell the tickets.

Villagers wait in 2020 for the Box Office to open in Spanish Springs.

“This change in policy could have significant effects and consequences for thousands of residents representing several different populations throughout The Villages,” Deakin warned.

In addition to the performing arts groups, it could also be problematic for residents who want to buy tickets to see the shows and support the charitable causes.

In an email response to Deakin, District Manager Kenny Blocker pointed out that The Villages Entertainment Department, which operates the Box Office locations, is a “private entity” and not “affiliated” with the District Government. However, Blocker offered the explanation on behalf of The Villages Entertainment that the organization does not want to be “a ticketmaster software provider.”

Many of the performing groups in The Villages raise money for charitable causes through their performances.

However, Deakin countered that The Villages Entertainment Department has “benefitted fro a 20+ years long symbiotic relationship” with the residents and the performing arts lifestyle groups.

“Furthermore, they have a very favorable contractual relationship with the District government (Amenity Authority Committee) for numerous room rentals of the Savannah Center including the theater complex, box office, storage area, lobby areas etc.,” Deakin said.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A message for the Morse family

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident has a pointed message for the Morse family on the subject of Spanish Springs Town Square.

Does your vote count?

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants her fellow Floridians to understand that their votes really do count.

Abandoned golf cart at Laurel Manor Recreation Center

A Village of Belle Aire resident is wondering why nothing is being done about a golf cart abandoned at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

Sale of seasonal passes could support revived Katie Belle’s

A Village of Bradford couple offers the idea that the sale of seasonal passes could support a revived Katie Belle’s. Read their Letter to the Editor.

Always walk on your left facing traffic on the roads and golf cart paths

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident reminds Villagers to walk facing traffic on the roads and golf cart paths.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos