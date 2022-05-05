Official raises questions about Box Office no longer selling tickets for groups in The Villages

An elected official is raising questions about the Box Office no longer selling tickets on behalf of groups in The Villages.

Amenity Authority Committee member Don Deakin has raised the issue which has been placed on the agenda for the meeting set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 11 at Savannah Center.

Performing arts groups in The Villages have raised concerns that ticket sales for shows, many of which benefit charitable causes, will be hurt by a decision by The Villages Box Office not to sell the tickets.

“This change in policy could have significant effects and consequences for thousands of residents representing several different populations throughout The Villages,” Deakin warned.

In addition to the performing arts groups, it could also be problematic for residents who want to buy tickets to see the shows and support the charitable causes.

In an email response to Deakin, District Manager Kenny Blocker pointed out that The Villages Entertainment Department, which operates the Box Office locations, is a “private entity” and not “affiliated” with the District Government. However, Blocker offered the explanation on behalf of The Villages Entertainment that the organization does not want to be “a ticketmaster software provider.”

However, Deakin countered that The Villages Entertainment Department has “benefitted fro a 20+ years long symbiotic relationship” with the residents and the performing arts lifestyle groups.

“Furthermore, they have a very favorable contractual relationship with the District government (Amenity Authority Committee) for numerous room rentals of the Savannah Center including the theater complex, box office, storage area, lobby areas etc.,” Deakin said.