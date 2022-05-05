Peter Steriti passed away on Thursday, April 29th at the age of 77. He was born on March 17, 1945 in Boston, Massachusetts where he grew up in the North End of Boston.

He graduated from Northeastern University in in 1967 with an engineering degree. He was also enrolled in an MBA program at Babson College.

He finished his career as the Vice President of Sales & Marketing with BASF a German based company.

He was actively involved in Fairway Christian Church. His passion was always cooking. He wrote a monthly column and recipe for The Village Neighborhood Monthly magazine and had a cooking website named after his mother Lucia Tramonte.

He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Lucia Steriti and by his son Jason Steriti.

He is survived by His wife Nancy, son Christian Steriti, step children Joseph Censullo and Patricia Sterland, and his grandchildren Jessica, Joseph and Cameron.

The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and doctors at Cornerstone Hospice for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in their final days.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Fairway Christian Church. Time and date to be added soon.