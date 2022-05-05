75.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 5, 2022
type here...

Peter Steriti

By Staff Report
Peter Steriti
Peter Steriti

Peter Steriti passed away on Thursday, April 29th at the age of 77. He was born on March 17, 1945 in Boston, Massachusetts where he grew up in the North End of Boston.

He graduated from Northeastern University in in 1967 with an engineering degree. He was also enrolled in an MBA program at Babson College.

He finished his career as the Vice President of Sales & Marketing with BASF a German based company.

He was actively involved in Fairway Christian Church. His passion was always cooking. He wrote a monthly column and recipe for The Village Neighborhood Monthly magazine and had a cooking website named after his mother Lucia Tramonte.

He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Lucia Steriti and by his son Jason Steriti.

He is survived by His wife Nancy, son Christian Steriti, step children Joseph Censullo and Patricia Sterland, and his grandchildren Jessica, Joseph and Cameron.

The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and doctors at Cornerstone Hospice for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in their final days.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Fairway Christian Church. Time and date to be added soon.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sale of seasonal passes could support revived Katie Belle’s

A Village of Bradford couple offers the idea that the sale of seasonal passes could support a revived Katie Belle’s. Read their Letter to the Editor.

Always walk on your left facing traffic on the roads and golf cart paths

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident reminds Villagers to walk facing traffic on the roads and golf cart paths.

Don’t glamorize the failure of Katie Belle’s

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns longtime residents against glamorizing the failure of Katie Belle’s.

Support the idea of AAC taking over Katie Belle’s

A longtime resident of The Villages says he supports the idea of the Amenity Authority Committee taking over and reopening Katie Belle’s.

Community Watch and the Cadillac at Savanah Center

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Community Watch shouldn’t be blamed for an abandoned Cadillac at Savannah Center.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos