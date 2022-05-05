Son sentenced after making illicit calls from jail to his mother

A son has been sentenced after making illicit calls from jail to his mother.

Scott Robert Kerster, 45, also known as “Scott Fudge,” pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Marion County Court to a charge of violating a pretrial release order. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for 46 days already served.

Kerster, who has been lodged since March 19 at the Marion County Jail, reportedly called his mother on March 20 and 21. He was forbidden from contacting his mother, a former resident of the Village of Chatham. However, he called her with pleas to get him out of jail. As a result, he was charged with violating a no contact order. He allegedly attacked her last year at the Circle K at Mulberry Grove Plaza. Kerster continues to face a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 in that case.

Kerster was already in hot water after it was discovered he took an Uber to Winn-Dixie after his mother was taken by ambulance from their home at Lake Sumter Reserve Senior Apartments at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road. Kerster was placed on community control after his conviction in a 2020 incident in which he stole money from a tip jar at Little Joey’s Italian Restaurant at Baylee Plaza in Summerfield. His community control sentence required him to receive permission from a probation officer before leaving the apartment.

After the Uber incident, a probation officer discovered there had been many times Kerster left the apartment.

“Scott goes out shopping and to restaurants often. Scott pressures his mom to take him out to eat and to shop,” a neighbor told the probation officer.

Kerster has multiple convictions for grand theft, theft and burglary.