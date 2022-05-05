Woman charged with prostitution lands back behind bars in Sumter County

A Fruitland Park woman arrested earlier this year in a prostitution sting has landed back behind bars in Sumter County.

Mary Katharine Butler, 25, was booked Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a probation violation. She was transferred from the Lake County Jail where she had wrapped up a 45-day sentence following her arrest earlier this year at the Quality Inn in Leesburg.

She also had been arrested last year in Wildwood after she was traveling as a passenger in a vehicle that strayed last year onto the CSX railroad tracks. The driver was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. Butler was found to be in possession of syringes and heroin. She was arrested on charges of possession of heroin and possession of drug equipment. She had been placed on probation as a result of that arrest.