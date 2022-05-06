88.3 F
The Villages
Friday, May 6, 2022
Frequent critic of CDD 7 board files paperwork to run for supervisor seat

By Meta Minton
Gilbert Windsor
A frequent critic of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors has filed paperwork to run for a supervisor seat.

Gilbert Windsor of the Village of Bonita will be running for Seat 3, which is currently held by Supervisor Stephen Lapp of the Village of Duval. Lapp had already filed paperwork to run for the seat to which he was previously appointed.

Windsor had been passed over last year for appointment to the board. The former Maryland Democratic official came back to the board a month later and scolded supervisors for not selecting him. Lapp was among those in 2021 who voted against appointing Windsor to the board.

Windsor regularly attends CDD 7 meetings and frequently takes to the microphone to lambast the board, in particular over legal fees tied to the decision to hire independent counsel.

CDD 7 appointees Daryl Klinko and Edward Coleman have also filed paperwork to run. Klinko was appointed last year to Seat 1. Coleman was appointed in 2020 to Seat 5. They currently have no opposition.

The CDD 7 races are non-partisan.

CDD 7includes the villages of Bonita, Duval, Hadley and Hemingway.

