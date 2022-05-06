Gene Fairchild

Fairchild, Gene, age 90, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022. Gene was born on November 6. 1931, in Lima, Ohio to the late Opal Cadiou.

Gene was a 1949 graduate of Mentor High School, Mentor Ohio. While there he met his high school sweetheart, Joanne. Gene’s flirting techniques could have used a little improvement yet seemed to work. They met in their 10th grade history class after taking her seat and refusing to give it back. Joanne’s response was to ask him to the Sadie Hawkins dance and the rest is history. They married in 1951 and were married for 70 years.

Gene is survived by his four children: Cindy Fairchild Schisler, Wesley Fairchild, Mark Fairchild and Kris Fairchild. Gene is also survived by one son in law, Donald Schisler and three daughters in law, Jacquelyn (Johnson) Fairchild, Susan (Simmons) Fairchild, and Kelley (Hughley) Fairchild.

His children have blessed him with 11 of the most wonderful grandchildren and 12 of the most adorable great grandchildren around!

Gene is also survived by three siblings, Tom Gebeau of Kokomo, Indiana and Linda Compton and Carol Haak of Painesville, Ohio. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne, in August 2021.

Gene’s talents were many. He loved sports and had a natural ability for most of them. In high school he played football, basketball, baseball and ran track. After high school Gene continued to play baseball and took up golfing and bowling. He also enjoyed the water and loved sailing. Gene and Joanne spent time sailing Lake Erie and the surrounding islands in the sailboat, About Time!

Gene enrolled in Art School and became a commercial artist, in ad design. He also enjoyed cartooning and would send friend and family member’s cartons for a variety of occasions!

Gene was active in Calvary Baptist Church while living in Ohio. Gene taught Sunday school and led youth group for many years.

After retiring to The Villages, in 2000, Gene continued in his love for golf and water activities. Gene became a member of Crossroads Community Church in Lady Lake where he taught Sunday school.

One of Gene’s greatest gifts was his love for others and building relationships. Gene had a great sense of humor and loved to joke and laugh. If he could make someone’s day a little brighter it gave him joy.

We will always love you Dad and look forward to meeting again in heaven. You left us the legacy of your love for Jesus Christ your Savior. You raised all of us kids to share your joy of the Bible and truth.