Friday, May 6, 2022
Suspected drug dealer arrested in Coleman after investigation by special investigations squad

By Meta Minton
Reuben Norris Barron
Reuben Norris Barron

A suspected drug dealer was arrested in Coleman after an investigation by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Squad.

Reuben Norris Barron, 37, was taken into custody by deputies Thursday at the Chevron gas station at 101 E. Warm Springs Ave. in Coleman.

He is facing numerous charges after a months-long investigation using confidential informants. Among the charges he is facing are charges he sold drugs near a church and near a municipal park.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $92,000 bond.

