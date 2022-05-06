91.1 F
The Villages
Friday, May 6, 2022
Villager who allegedly slapped boyfriend pointed out by bystanders on Historic Side

By Meta Minton
Marjorie Martink
Marjorie Martinka

A Villager who allegedly slapped her boyfriend was pointed out to police by bystanders on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Officers were summoned at about 9 p.m. Thursday to Wales Plaza at Paradise Drive to investigate a report of a battery, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Several bystanders pointed in the direction of 51-year-old Marjorie Martinka, who resides at 1150 W. Boone Court. She admitted she had slapped her boyfriend of three years.

She was taken into custody on a charge of battery.  The Pennsylvania native was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

In 2016, Martinka had been sentenced to jail time in a drunk driving case involving a golf cart.  In 2014, she had been arrested on a charge of DUI with property damage.

