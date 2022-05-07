John Basile of The Villages, FL passed away at the age of 84 of renal failure on May 3rd, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. John was born on May 12th, 1937 in Hackensack, N.J.

He served in the US Army as an MP for two years. He was employed by the Ford Motor Company in Mahwah, N.J. for 24 years and at Grow Company in Hackensack, N.J.

John was a great Father to his seven children, Father-in-law, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, and a loving Husband to his devoted wife, Phyllis, for 42 years.

He enjoyed playing pool and golf with his many friends. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Private cremation will be held by the Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, The Villages FL.