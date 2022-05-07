87.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 7, 2022
type here...

Lake Miona Recreation Center Sports Pool to remain closed through June 4

By Staff Report

The Lake Miona Recreation Center Sports Pool will remain closed for maintenance through Saturday, June 4.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Lake Miona Recreation Center at (352) 430-2950.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The future of politics

A Village of Alhambra resident weighs in on the state of politics in America. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A thank you for Sumter County’s civic-minded citizens

A Villager running for Sumter County Commission is grateful to those who signed his election petitions.

Pay attention to election law signed by Gov. DeSantis

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, comments on an election law recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

What exactly did we buy into when we purchased in The Villages?

A resident is scratching her head over recent events in the news and is wondering, exactly what did residents buy into when they purchased homes in The Villages? Read her Letter to the Editor.

Memories of Katie Belle’s

A reader, in a Letter to the Editor, shares her memories of Katie Belle’s.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos