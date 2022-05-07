Three seats will be up for election later this year on Amenity Authority Committee

Three seats will be up for election later this year on the Amenity Authority Committee.

The election will take place in conjunction with the general election Nov. 8. Landowners living north of County Road 466 in The Villages can participate in the AAC election. The AAC oversees amenities north of County Road 466.

Three seats are up for election:

• The seat which represents the Lady Lake/Lake County portion of The Villages. The seat is currently held by appointee Sandy Mott, who has given no indication she will run for election.

• The seat which represents Community Development District 1. AAC member Carl Bell represents CDD 1 and has previously announced he will not run for another term.

• The seat which represents Community Development District 2. AAC member Ann Forrester has not publicly stated whether she will seek another term however, she has shown no sign of slowing down.

If you are interested in having your name placed on the ballot for the 2022 Landowner Elections to become the representative for your District, you must complete the Official Statement of Eligibility for the Amenity Authority Committee and submit it to the District Clerk’s Office between May 16 and June 17. Applicants must be a landowner and a resident of the District they are interested in representing.

The form is available on the District website www.districtgov.org. or can be obtained by contacting Jennifer Farlow, District Clerk at (352) 751-3939 or [email protected].