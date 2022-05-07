Two men on bicycles without proper light arrested with methamphetamine

Two men on bicycles were arrested after they were found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Jerald Anthone Hodge, 40, of Eustis, and Glenn Martin Stambaugh, 57, of Fruitland Park, had been riding bicycles at about 3 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Picciola Cutoff Road when an officer noticed that neither of the bicycles had proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

Both men were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both men were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond for each was set at $3,000.