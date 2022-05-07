87.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 7, 2022
Two people killed in four-vehicle crash in rural Sumter County

By Meta Minton

Two people were killed in a four-vehicle crash Friday night near Bushnell in rural Sumter County.

A 30-year-old Bushnell man was driving a sport utility vehicle at about 7 p.m. traveling eastbound on County Road 48 east of SE 10th Street when he was negotiating a curve and his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He overcorrected and entered the westbound lane of traffic where his vehicle had a near head-on collision with a sedan driven by a 19-year-old female from Spring Hill.

The 30-year-old Bushnell man and the 19-year-old both died as a result of the collision.

His SUV continued eastbound and struck the front of a sport utility vehicle driven by a 54-year-old Weeki Wachee woman. She suffered serious injuries in the crash. The Bushnell man’s SUV also collided with a SUV driven by a 48-year-old Eustis woman. She also suffered serious injuries.

