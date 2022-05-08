73.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 8, 2022
Jack A. Halb

By Staff Report
Jack A. Halb
Jack A. Halb

Jack A. Halb
May 21, 1932 – April 17, 2022

The Villages, Florida – Jack A. Halb, age 89, born on May 21, 1932 in Freeburg, IL, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 in Summerfield, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Kathryn (nee Beason) Halb, two sisters and two brother-in-laws.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Jo Ann (nee Torregrossa) Halb; son, Jerry Lee (Joan) Halb; granddaughter, Astra (Marty) Bickel and two great-grandsons, Jacob and Raymond.

Jack graduated from Belleville Township High School. He was employed by Belleville School District 118 as a painter for 18 years. He married the love of his life Jo Ann in Belleville, IL on February 23, 1952 and had 70 wonderful years together. He loved cardinals, both the bird and baseball team. He was very active in the Belleville Exchange Club and received many awards. After retiring in 1995 and moving to Florida, he volunteered at The Villages Hospital. Jack was past president of the Southern Illinois Club and played many years of golf with the Old Friends group, which he enjoyed so very much. He will be greatly missed by his family and all of his friends in The Villages and Belleville.

Inurnment will take place at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville, IL at a later date.

