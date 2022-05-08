88.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 8, 2022
type here...

Let Disney pay its fair share

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am amazed at the lack of common sense from the commentators on this web site that believe the debts of Reedy Creek (special government agreement) would ever transfer to the citizens of Florida. Reedy Creek has enjoyed avoidance of all the laws that every other citizen of Florida must live by. It survives as the only agreement of this type in the state. They will always be responsible for their debt. Reedy Creek is its own government and therefore ignores all the rules that apply to all of us like, zoning, building codes, safety and health inspections, business licenses and yes – IMPACT FEES. Did it ever occur to anyone that if Disney had to pay IMPACT FEES for all the improvements that Orange, Osceola and all of the other counties have had to make, the taxpayers may have much lower taxes than they do now. Can you imagine the amount of improvements in those two counties alone that have benefited the Reedy Creek Improvement District over all these years? Come on man! It may have been mutually beneficial when Florida allowed it to occur in 1967 but then why did Osceola County have to sue for millions to get, yes you guessed it IMPACT FEES! Businesses in an environment as expansive as Florida, at this time, are creating tremendous need for improvements to meet and keep up with the tremendous growth we are experiencing. It comes down to who should pay for this need. Orlando Airport, Orlando Sanford Airport etc. all experiencing huge growth. Millions for highway improvements across the state. Local communities are forced to add police, schools, parks, fire, water and sewer. They are moving in and demanding services. Are these visitors coming to your house or are they visiting Disney and all the other amusement parks in Florida? It really is a simple question regarding who should pay – existing residents or the new residents demanding all of the new services. For me the question is answered in two parts: there are improvements needed to upgrade existing facilities, and modernize, and then there are improvements needed to accommodate new growth. The new growth needs should be paid by those who cause the need – the new businesses and new residents expanding across Florida. And that is why the Florida Legislature created IMPACT FEES and forced local authorities to access them, reserve them in special funds and pay for these improvements. But the state should not have limited the ability of local authorities to collect the necessary fees. If any legislation needs to be repealed it is the law limiting IMPACT FEES! Let Disney pay its fair share and not tell our state government what laws it can and cannot pass when they avoid most of it in the first place. Or, does Disney have a school in Reedy Creek we don’t know about? No corporation, that has no vote, should threaten any duly elected state legislature which is what Disney did – they threatened to reverse a law passed by the Florida State Legislature. Let’s see how they like paying their fair share – like all of the rest of us! My two cents.

Robert Nyce
Village of El Cortez

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Making guests pay for passes could help fund revival of Katie Belle’s

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident offers the idea that charging for guest passes could help fund the revival of Katie Belle’s.

The future of politics

A Village of Alhambra resident weighs in on the state of politics in America. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A thank you for Sumter County’s civic-minded citizens

A Villager running for Sumter County Commission is grateful to those who signed his election petitions.

Pay attention to election law signed by Gov. DeSantis

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, comments on an election law recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

What exactly did we buy into when we purchased in The Villages?

A resident is scratching her head over recent events in the news and is wondering, exactly what did residents buy into when they purchased homes in The Villages? Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos