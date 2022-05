To the Editor:

I support bringing Katie Belle’s back, and would be willing to pay a few dollars more included in my amenity fee to do it.

However, I think a better way would be for us to pay just a few dollars for guest passes. It has always seemed absurd that people who don’t live here, but use our facilities — and would be going to Katie Belle’s — don’t have to pay anything at all for the privilege, even as OUR fees go up every year.

Suza Barr

Village of Santo Domingo