The Villages
Sunday, May 8, 2022
Man convicted of fatally stabbing girlfriend in 1989 picked up by Sumter deputies

By Meta Minton
Charles Thomas Daugherty
A man convicted of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in 1989 was jailed Saturday in Sumter County.

Charles Thomas Daugherty, 61, was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a registration violation. He was being held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Daughtery was a Crystal River construction worker when he fatally stabbed 23-year-old Teri Quinn. He pleaded no contest in Citrus County Court to a charge of second degree murder. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but won early release in 2008. He had previously been convicted of assault charges in Citrus County.

In 2020, he was arrested by Marion County sheriff’s deputies near the entrance to Del Webb Spruce Creek in Summerfield.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

The Villages, Florida

Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages, Florida

