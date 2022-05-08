Man who made numerous online gun purchases charged with contacting estranged wife

A man who recently made numerous online gun purchases has been charged with contacting his estranged wife in violation of a court order.

James Clay Bexley, 34, continued to be held this weekend without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after violating the order of protection.

The Center Hill resident who previously resided in Wildwood was taken into custody this past Thursday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. At the time of his arrest, a semi-automatic rifle and “numerous firearms” were in plain view inside his 2015 Doge Ram pickup. Due to the court order, he was not allowed to possess firearms. Deputies also found that Bexley has made “numerous online purchases from websites that sell firearms, ammunition and reloading supplies,” the arrest report said.

Bexley had been served with the injunction on Jan. 14. However, he was “constantly emailing” his estranged wife and “making subtle threats against her.”