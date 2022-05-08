Margie Ella Sovercool

73.7 F
Sunday, May 8, 2022
By Staff Report
Margie Ella Gamble Sovercool
Margie Ella Gamble Sovercool, 83, of Wildwood, Florida was ushered into glory by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

She was born in New Enterprise, Pennsylvania on October 20, 1938. Her family raised bees and traveled from Pennsylvania to Florida each year. She settled in Fruitland Park Florida during her teenage years. She was an active member of Community United Methodist Church of Fruitland Park and was a faithful volunteer for over 30 years at local nursing homes.

She enjoyed her family, her friends, and caring for others. You could often find her outside gardening, tending to her cows or her dog Olivia, or enjoying the outdoors.

She is survived by her daughters Pamela (Mike) Hansard of Fruitland Park, Judy Snell of Astor, and her son Ralph (Brenda) Sovercool of Sumterville, her brothers Ray (Della Mae) Grubb of New Enterprise, John (Edie) Gamble of Fruitland Park, Tom (Sally) Gamble of Fruitland Park, and her sister Mary Ruth “Doodle” McClain of Deland.

She is also survived by her grandchildren Nick, Bobby, Becky, Wendi, Marc, Allyssa, Clint, Raelyn, and Robert along with a multitude of great grands, nieces and nephews – all of whom she adored.

Her Celebration of Life will be held on June 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Fellowship Hall of Heritage Community Church (509 W Berckman St. Fruitland Park, FL 34731).

