81.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 9, 2022
type here...

62-year-old Villager arrested after traffic crash at Lake Sumter Landing

By Meta Minton
Claire Louise Vandenberghe
Claire Louise Vandenberghe

A 62-year-old Villager was arrested after a traffic crash at Lake Sumter Landing.

Claire Louise Vandenberghe of the Village of Caroline was involved in the minor crash at about 8:20 p.m. Friday in the parking lot behind Starbucks, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation into the crash, a deputy suspected the New York native had been drinking.

She stepped off a line multiple times during field sobriety exercises and made other mistakes. When a deputy attempted to handcuff Vandenberghe, she pulled away. She was “guided to the ground” by a deputy, but she continued to resist efforts to be handcuffed. Vandenberghe cursed at deputies making the arrest and resisted efforts to be walked to a patrol car.

Vandenberghe provided breath samples that registered .150 and .142 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Insurance companies are profitable and leave homeowners holding the bag

A Village of Caroline resident reacts to insurance companies objecting to all of the roof replacement claims in Florida. Homeowners who haven’t even filed claims are at risk of losing their coverage.

Lady Lake could acquire Katie Belle’s and abandoned theater through eminent domain

A Village of Del Mar resident with a legal background suggests that Lady Lake could acquire Katie Belle’s and the abandoned movie theater through eminent domain. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Patsy Oburn should consider running for Amenity Authority Committee

A longtime resident of the Village of Santiago offers appreciation for a recent Opinion piece authored by Patsy Oburn about the Amenity Authority Committee’s possible takeover of Katie Belle’s. He is encouraging Oburn to run for the AAC.

Floridians shouldn’t have to wait for gasoline tax relief

A Villager applauds Gov. Ron DeSantis’ action on a $1 billion tax cut bill, but wishes the gas tax relief portion of the plan wouldn’t be held off until October.

Let Disney pay its fair share

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that many do not understand the deal Disney has enjoyed in Florida and he suggests it’s time for Disney to pay its fair share.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos