81.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 9, 2022
type here...

Father jailed after leaving 11-year-old home alone while he gambled

By Meta Minton
Christopher Reid Douglas
Christopher Reid Douglas

A hit-and-run suspect was arrested after leaving his 11-year-old daughter home alone while he went gambling.

The girl was in an emotional state when officers found her and she feared her father, 37-year-old Christopher Reid Douglas, had been killed in a drunk driving crash, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Officers discovered she was home alone Thursday night with the inside deadbolt locked at the home she shares with her father in the 800 block of Oakwood Circle in Wildwood. Police showed up at the home as they were investigating a hit-and-run crash.

The driver of a company van told police that his vehicle had been struck by a gray utility vehicle on State Road 44 in the area of Village Drive. He said the gray utility vehicle made a U-turn after the crash and then kept going.

Officers found the utility vehicle in the carport of Douglas’ home. It had fresh damage that matched the description of the crash provided by the driver of the van. The utility vehicle was still “hot” and it appeared it had been recently driven, according to the arrest report. The keys were in Douglas’ pocket. A check revealed that Douglas, who was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence in December after crashing into a concrete barrier in the construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake, has a Business Purposes Only driver’s license.

The daughter said her father had gone to Oxford Downs to drink and gamble. She indicated it is something he does “often,” leaving her alone at home.

He was arrested on charges of hit and run, child neglect and violating a driver’s license restriction. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Insurance companies are profitable and leave homeowners holding the bag

A Village of Caroline resident reacts to insurance companies objecting to all of the roof replacement claims in Florida. Homeowners who haven’t even filed claims are at risk of losing their coverage.

Lady Lake could acquire Katie Belle’s and abandoned theater through eminent domain

A Village of Del Mar resident with a legal background suggests that Lady Lake could acquire Katie Belle’s and the abandoned movie theater through eminent domain. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Patsy Oburn should consider running for Amenity Authority Committee

A longtime resident of the Village of Santiago offers appreciation for a recent Opinion piece authored by Patsy Oburn about the Amenity Authority Committee’s possible takeover of Katie Belle’s. He is encouraging Oburn to run for the AAC.

Floridians shouldn’t have to wait for gasoline tax relief

A Villager applauds Gov. Ron DeSantis’ action on a $1 billion tax cut bill, but wishes the gas tax relief portion of the plan wouldn’t be held off until October.

Let Disney pay its fair share

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that many do not understand the deal Disney has enjoyed in Florida and he suggests it’s time for Disney to pay its fair share.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos