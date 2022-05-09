Insurance companies are profitable and leave homeowners holding the bag

To the Editor:

Insurance companies have a strong lobby. Do we remember how many pulled out suddenly after a series of storms? This meant losing insurance suddenly even though you had not made a claim for 25 years! These companies make a lot of money, invest it in shopping centers and other income-producing opportunities. Warren Buffet has heavy investment in insurance companies because they are so profitable. Let’s examine these exorbitant premium increases and see if they are really justified. After all, homeowners have paid many years into their insurance with no benefit. What have the insurance companies done with all that revenue?

Gerald Huetz

Village of Caroline