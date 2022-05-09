77.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 9, 2022
type here...

Intoxicated customer arrested after unwanted return to Chili’s in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Dale Shannon Robinson
Dale Shannon Robinson

An intoxicated customer was arrested after making an unwanted return to the Chili’s restaurant in The Villages.

Dale Shannon Robinson, 52, of Gainesville, had been drinking “all day” Friday at the restaurant on Avenida Central and began to cause a disturbance, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was asked to leave. An officer found Robinson at the nearby Comfort Inn & Suites and instructed the Georgia native not to return to Chili’s.

However, police were called back to Chili’s at about 11 p.m. when Robinson was spotted back in the parking lot. He had been pulling the door of a parked motor vehicle while a person was inside, the report said.

Robinson was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He was booked at the Lake County Jail where bond was set at $500.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Floridians shouldn’t have to wait for gasoline tax relief

A Villager applauds Gov. Ron DeSantis’ action on a $1 billion tax cut bill, but wishes the gas tax relief portion of the plan wouldn’t be held off until October.

Let Disney pay its fair share

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that many do not understand the deal Disney has enjoyed in Florida and he suggests it’s time for Disney to pay its fair share.

Making guests pay for passes could help fund revival of Katie Belle’s

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident offers the idea that charging for guest passes could help fund the revival of Katie Belle’s.

The future of politics

A Village of Alhambra resident weighs in on the state of politics in America. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A thank you for Sumter County’s civic-minded citizens

A Villager running for Sumter County Commission is grateful to those who signed his election petitions.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos