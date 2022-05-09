Intoxicated customer arrested after unwanted return to Chili’s in The Villages

An intoxicated customer was arrested after making an unwanted return to the Chili’s restaurant in The Villages.

Dale Shannon Robinson, 52, of Gainesville, had been drinking “all day” Friday at the restaurant on Avenida Central and began to cause a disturbance, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was asked to leave. An officer found Robinson at the nearby Comfort Inn & Suites and instructed the Georgia native not to return to Chili’s.

However, police were called back to Chili’s at about 11 p.m. when Robinson was spotted back in the parking lot. He had been pulling the door of a parked motor vehicle while a person was inside, the report said.

Robinson was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He was booked at the Lake County Jail where bond was set at $500.