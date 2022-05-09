80.6 F
The Villages
Monday, May 9, 2022
Lost Wisconsin snowbird arrested after driving golf cart down County Road 466A

By Meta Minton
A lost Wisconsin snowbird was arrested after driving a golf cart down County Road 466A in The Villages.

Colleen Marie Beardsley, 53, was spotted at the wheel of the black Club Car shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday traveling eastbound on County Road 466A near Killingsworth Way, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Beardsley told the deputy that she and a friend, who was riding in the golf cart with her, were visiting for the weekend from Wisconsin. They said they left Brownwood Paddock Square and were trying to find their way back to the Oleander Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. The GPS on their phones had instructed them to take County Road 466A, but the GPS was apparently not informed they were traveling in a non-Street Legal golf cart.

The deputy suspected the two Wisconsinites were “highly intoxicated.”

Beardsley had trouble performing field sobriety exercises and blamed her recent bunion surgery. She provided breath samples that registered .116 and .115 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $100 bond.

