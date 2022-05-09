Mary Rakosik

Mary (Mary Marg) Rakosik, age 75, died after a courageous battle with cancer with her loving family by her side on May 4th, 2022, in her home in The Villages, Florida. Mary was born on January 15, 1947 in London, Ontario, Canada, to parents Frank and Fran Greene who preceded her in death. Mary is survived by and will be missed dearly by her husband of 54 years, Gary, sister Patricia Ordway, brother David (Renae) Greene, son Ryan (Kasha) Rakosik, daughter Heather Rakosik, grandchildren Allison, Laney, Dennis, and Scout.

Mary grew up and graduated from Start High School in Toledo, Ohio and went on to graduate from The University of Toledo, working throughout her life in the medical field.

Mary was a ray of sunshine who brought love and joy to everyone’s life. A born caretaker to all, she loved her family and friends fiercely. There is no doubt she is up in heaven talking to everyone. She was everyone’s best friend and first morning call. Mary loved to travel, golf, and being social with friends. The world has lost a true light, but heaven has gained an angel.

Following Mary’s wishes there will be no funeral services in lieu of cremation. Plans for a celebration of life have not yet been finalized. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, Florida at cornerstonehospice.org.