Village of Belle Aire woman arrested after leaving scene of crash in roundabout

A 22-year-old from the Village of Belle Aire was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving the scene of a crash in a roundabout.

A motorist called 911 at about 3 p.m. Thursday after her vehicle was struck by a silver sport utility vehicle in the roundabout at Powell Road and Brownwood Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The woman tried to catch up to the vehicle to get its license number, but the other driver left the scene. A short time later, an officer spotted a silver Chevrolet Trax matching the hit-and-run vehicle’s description at the Circle K on Main Street in Wildwood. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Christina Bacon, who was carrying a Rhode Island driver’s license. Bacon, who is living at 1825 Naples Place in the Village of Belle Aire, said she was aware she hit another vehicle, but “left because she did not know what else to do,” according to the report.

Bacon’s vehicle was “heavily damaged’ and the “rear passenger tire was completely flat, with large tears in the exterior tire wall,” the report said. There were “bottles of alcoholic beverages on the ground next to the driver’s door including an empty small plastic Bare Foot wine bottle and a quarter full medium BeatBox alcoholic beverage which was still cold to the touch.” Four White Claw cans were found in the vehicle during an inventory prior to towing.

Bacon struggled through field sobriety exercises and later provided breath samples that measured .116 and .118 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on charges of hit and run and driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $750 bond.