Lady Lake man arrested after caught with methamphetamine in vehicle

A Lady Lake man was arrested after he was caught with methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Wildwood.

Edgar Wayne Boykin Jr., 57, was driving a black Chevrolet S-10 Blazer at 1:40 p.m. Monday on U.S. 301 south of its intersection with County Road 472 when an officer noticed he was not wearing a seat belt, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Boykin told the police officer he had given a ride to a woman from Fruitland Park and claimed that she uses methamphetamine. He said the woman had lived with him, but he kicked her out due to drug use.

During a search of the vehicle, the officer found methamphetamine in the ashtray. Boykin, who had been traveling alone in the vehicle, claimed the methamphetamine was not his and said it belonged to the woman to whom he had given a ride.

Boykin was arrested on charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was booked on $2,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.