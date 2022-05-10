82.5 F
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
The fourth generation is now taking over The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Interesting reading what people think about the re-opening of this restaurant and how it could be funded. Most of the suggestions have been tried in the past and none of them seemed to work. Memberships as I recall were $200 a year and it only lasted a short time, and the doing away with the downstairs did not work well. We have people running restaurants in this area who are profitable and they have walked away from this one, so I see it as a loser. Having been here for a little over 20 years I have watched things change and the changes have not been that bad, only a little inconvenient. Don’t forget that we are in the fourth generation of operations which is beyond the averages of survival. Profit is not a dirty word.

Richard Yoder
De La Mesa Villas

 

