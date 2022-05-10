81.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Villager arrested after caught back behind wheel after DUI conviction

By Meta Minton
Gregg Don Vojik
Gregg Don Vojik

A Villager was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel of a car after the loss of his license as a result of a drunk driving conviction.

Gregg Don Vojik, 64, who lives in the Lee Villas in the Village of Marsh Bend, was driving a beige Toyota sedan shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466 in Lady Lake when a check of the license plate revealed the vehicle’s registered owner had a driver’s license which has been revoked, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the 200 block of West Guava Street.

The officer making the traffic stop confirmed that the Chicago native’s driving privilege had been revoked for five years following a 2018 conviction for driving under the influence.

Vojik admitted he knew his license was revoked but claimed he was “working through his lawyer to get his license reinstated,” the report said. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

 

