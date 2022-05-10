What’s become of our country?

To the Editor:

It’s scary! Our country has evolved into a mess. Our Supreme Court has people leaking, not only opinions but home addresses of justices who might make a controversial decision.

Aren’t most of their decisions controversial? I doubt everyone agrees with them all of the time. Our cities are looted and burned, our southern border is a sieve, no permits to drill for oil, can’t buy baby food (that doesn’t effect me, but when I couldn’t find toilet paper, (that’s another story). It would be “nice” if ALL parties, races, genders, etc., could just sit down and talk about how we can get our country on the right track. I’m pretty sure they couldn’t agree what that track is, but isn’t it worth a try?

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp