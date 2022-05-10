82.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
type here...

What’s become of our country?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It’s scary! Our country has evolved into a mess. Our Supreme Court has people leaking, not only opinions but home addresses of justices who might make a controversial decision.
Aren’t most of their decisions controversial? I doubt everyone agrees with them all of the time. Our cities are looted and burned, our southern border is a sieve, no permits to drill for oil, can’t buy baby food (that doesn’t effect me, but when I couldn’t find toilet paper, (that’s another story). It would be “nice” if ALL parties, races, genders, etc., could just sit down and talk about how we can get our country on the right track. I’m pretty sure they couldn’t agree what that track is, but isn’t it worth a try?

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The fourth generation is now taking over The Villages

A 20-year resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the observation that the fourth generation is now stepping up to leadership roles in The Villages.

Developer is replacing Brett Hage with John Temple (Part 2)

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that the Developer of The Villages is steering money to the candidate he hopes will replace state Rep. Brett Hage in the Florida House of Representatives.

Insurance companies are profitable and leave homeowners holding the bag

A Village of Caroline resident reacts to insurance companies objecting to all of the roof replacement claims in Florida. Homeowners who haven’t even filed claims are at risk of losing their coverage.

Lady Lake could acquire Katie Belle’s and abandoned theater through eminent domain

A Village of Del Mar resident with a legal background suggests that Lady Lake could acquire Katie Belle’s and the abandoned movie theater through eminent domain. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Patsy Oburn should consider running for Amenity Authority Committee

A longtime resident of the Village of Santiago offers appreciation for a recent Opinion piece authored by Patsy Oburn about the Amenity Authority Committee’s possible takeover of Katie Belle’s. He is encouraging Oburn to run for the AAC.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos