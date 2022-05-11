Alleged rock thrower jailed after taking aim at woman’s car in Wildwood

An alleged rock thrower was jailed after reportedly taking aim at a woman’s car in Wildwood.

The woman was driving a green 1998 Honda Accord on Monday night in the vicinity of Kilgore Street when 29-year-old Diandra Vanetta Latrice Reeves, who lives at 401 Kilgore St., threw a rock at her, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The woman stopped her car, picked up the rock and was about to throw it back, but was “stopped by other people,” the report said. She called 911.

Reeves told police the incident “never happened.” She claimed she had been inside her apartment and came outside only because she saw two police cars arrive in the neighborhood.

She was arrested on a felony weapon offense. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.