83.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
type here...

Alleged rock thrower jailed after taking aim at woman’s car in Wildwood

By Meta Minton
Diandra Vanetta Latrice Reeves
Diandra Vanetta Latrice Reeves

An alleged rock thrower was jailed after reportedly taking aim at a woman’s car in Wildwood.

The woman was driving a green 1998 Honda Accord on Monday night in the vicinity of Kilgore Street when 29-year-old Diandra Vanetta Latrice Reeves, who lives at 401 Kilgore St., threw a rock at her, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The woman stopped her car, picked up the rock and was about to throw it back, but was “stopped by other people,” the report said. She called 911.

Reeves told police the incident “never happened.” She claimed she had been inside her apartment and came outside only because she saw two police cars arrive in the neighborhood.

She was arrested on a felony weapon offense. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sumter County needs to do the right thing

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains the potential cost of the new independent fire protection district in The Villages. He also contends that Sumter County commissioners need “to do the right thing.”

Windmill and water tower should be restored at Brownwood

A Village of Pine Hills couple, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses support for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

What’s become of our country?

A Village of Pennecamp resident is worried about what is happening to the United States. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The fourth generation is now taking over The Villages

A 20-year resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the observation that the fourth generation is now stepping up to leadership roles in The Villages.

Developer is replacing Brett Hage with John Temple (Part 2)

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that the Developer of The Villages is steering money to the candidate he hopes will replace state Rep. Brett Hage in the Florida House of Representatives.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos