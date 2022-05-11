Explanation about windmill and water tower doesn’t make sense

To the Editor:

I really don’t understand the confusion on this. It seems very straightforward to me.

The Developer built an aesthetic that created part of a presentation that helped sell lots and lots of homes. They made a mistake and used the wrong kind of wood that has now deteriorated, so the developer needs to correct their mistake with a like aesthetic at their expense.

It is not fair to create a presentation that sells something to someone, and then later after the person has bought it say, “Oh, that was just a prop so now that we have you we are going to make you pay for the permanent one.” That doesn’t make any sense at all.

Vicki Walsh

Village of Hawkins