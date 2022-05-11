78.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
By Staff Report
Joanne Elaine Waterfield passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at home in The Villages, Florida. She was 83 years old.

Born Joanne Elaine Adams, February 1, 1939 in Pontiac, Michigan where she met and married Lew, her high school sweetheart, March 1, 1958. They were married 64 years. After raising three daughters, Sherri (Rodney) Teare, Shelley (Jim) Boros, Jodi (Paul) Dierdorf, she worked for the Flint Journal in the circulation department until retirement. She was preceded in death by her daughter Shelley.

She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. Joanne loved spending time with friends and family including her nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, traveling and going to the beach. Her favorite hobby was shopping. She was an energetic lover of life.

A funeral service is scheduled for 3:30 pm Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Hiers-Baxley funeral home. 3975 Wedgewood Ln. The Villages, Florida. Visitation is from 1:30-3:30 pm. There will be a light dinner to follow. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in Joanne’s name to Susan G. Komen, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or your favorite charity.

