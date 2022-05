The Chick-fil-A restaurant in The Villages has filed plans for improvements to its drive-thru.

A plan for improvements at the restaurant at Rolling Acres Plaza include a 235-square-foot building addition with interior and exterior renovations, a 26-foot by 55-foot dual lane drive-thru with aluminum canopy and an addition of two drive-thru menu boards, one multi-lane directional graphic, and a drive-thru order point island.

The plans have been filed with the Town of Lady Lake.