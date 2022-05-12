81.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 12, 2022
type here...

Commissioner wants to eliminate golf carts on North Morse Boulevard

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

At a meeting of the Sumter County Commissioners on May 10, Commissioner Garry Breeden mentioned that the best way to prevent golf cart accidents on Morse Boulevard, north of the gate, is to eliminate golf carts on Morse Boulevard. If the commissioners seriously consider this the solution to this long-time hazardous situation for everyone who travels on North Morse Boulevard then it’s time to bring in outside people with the vision and foresight to help the commissioners find a way to make this major connector road safer for their constituents.

James Kay
Village of De La Vista West

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Unhappy about men’s day at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course

A Villas of Spanish Springs man expresses his displeasure about the status of Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Explanation about windmill and water tower doesn’t make sense

A Village of Hawkins resident says that the explanation about the need to rebuild a windmill and water tower at Brownwood doesn’t make sense. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Sumter County needs to do the right thing

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains the potential cost of the new independent fire protection district in The Villages. He also contends that Sumter County commissioners need “to do the right thing.”

Windmill and water tower should be restored at Brownwood

A Village of Pine Hills couple, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses support for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

What’s become of our country?

A Village of Pennecamp resident is worried about what is happening to the United States. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos