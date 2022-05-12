Commissioner wants to eliminate golf carts on North Morse Boulevard

To the Editor:

At a meeting of the Sumter County Commissioners on May 10, Commissioner Garry Breeden mentioned that the best way to prevent golf cart accidents on Morse Boulevard, north of the gate, is to eliminate golf carts on Morse Boulevard. If the commissioners seriously consider this the solution to this long-time hazardous situation for everyone who travels on North Morse Boulevard then it’s time to bring in outside people with the vision and foresight to help the commissioners find a way to make this major connector road safer for their constituents.

James Kay

Village of De La Vista West