Daniel James O’Sullivan, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Horsham, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, in hospice with his wife Elaine by his side. He was 74.

Born in Philadelphia, he was one of three children of the late Cornelius and Edna O’Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his stepson, Scott Frey. His sisters, Patricia Ruggianio and Maureen McCabe also preceded him in death.

Dan was the Owner/Operator of Dan’s Hairstyling/Summit Cuts in Feasterville for over 42 years. During those years he was most proud that the sons of customers grew up to start bringing in their own sons. He was also a diehard Phillies fan and extremely happy that he got to witness the Eagles win the Super Bowl a few years ago; it was the one year you wouldn’t finding him screaming at the TV every Sunday in the fall.

Besides Elaine, Dan leaves behind his stepdaughter Julie (Jim) Kelchner, daughter-in-law Nicole (Gary) Grey and his grandchildren, Maijah and Isa Sanson-Frey, Nona and Desmond Grey, and Joey and Matty Kelchner. They will all share many memories of trips to Ocean City, trips to Portland and Seattle and “Paijah” watching their baseball and soccer games (despite him not enjoying soccer at all).

A memorial service will be held in The Villages later in May.