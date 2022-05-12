81.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 12, 2022
DUI suspect arrested with Skol Vodka and Viagra in his pickup truck

By Meta Minton
Leonard Elvi Anderson
Leonard Elvi Anderson

A drunk driving suspect was arrested with Skol Vodka and Viagra in his pickup truck.

Leonard Elvi Anderson, 60, of Wildwood, was driving a gray 2005 Chevrolet pickup with Mississippi license plates when he was found shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of County Road NE 92nd Road and County Road 229, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Anderson’s “speech was so heavily slurred it was very difficult to understand what he was saying,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. The deputy spotted an open bottle of Skol Vodka in the pickup. A computer check revealed 32 active suspensions of Anderson’s license, including several for previous drunk driving arrests, refusal to submit to chemical testing and failure to pay a criminal penalty.

A 100mg Viagra pill was found in his pocket.

He refused to submit to a breath test.

Anderson was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and a felony charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

