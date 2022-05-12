Frederick David Russ, 78, of Wildwood, FL passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022.Frederick David Russ He was born Saturday, March 25, 1944 in Wildwood, FL to Robert Vivian and Ludy Frances (nee Webb) Russ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, David Darrin Russ and grandson, Blake Devere Russ.

He was survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary Ann (nee Miller) Russ; sons: David (Tonya) Russ, Richard (Tamisha) Russ, Craig Riggleman and Tim (Michelle) Benton; daughters: Donna Perry and Tracey (Chris) Williams; brothers: Donald Russ and Robert (Deadre) Russ; sister, Joyce Rogers, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. May 12 at Mercy Pointe Church of God, 202 Pine Street, Wildwood, FL 34785. Visitation will be prior to the ceremony from 10 to 11 a.m.

Should friends desire donations to Conerstone Hospice via check, made payable to: Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778. Donations also can be made by phone via credit card by calling 352-742-6819, or online: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E346236&id=2.