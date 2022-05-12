77.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Hot water heater problem snags successful opening of Reveille Cafe

By Staff Report

By all accounts, the new Reveille Cafe enjoyed a successful opening at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

Diners on Day One said the restaurant was well staffed and served delicious food.

However, in its second day of operation, Reveille Cafe hit a snag when its hot water heater malfunctioned. Yet the restaurant employees handed it with aplomb, greeting would-be diners at the door and explaining the situation. They handed out to-go menus and encouraged potential new customers to come back. Soon.

Such a setback might have been hard for rookies, but Reveille Cafe has brought in some seasoned veterans from their Georgia restaurants. Those who were turned away, left with a friendly feeling.

The new cafe joins the growing list of restaurants at The Villages’ newest shopping plaza located south of State Road 44. In 2021, Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q and China Chef opened at Magnolia Plaza. A McDonald’s restaurant is also being built at Magnolia Plaza.

The managing partner of this Reveille Cafe location is Rebecca LeDuc, who lives at Lakeside Landings. Her parents are Villagers.

Reveille has recreated the age-old breakfast tradition and combined it with today’s favorites and some healthier options as well, including eggs Benedict, strawberry waffles, bacon and eggs, or a bowl of oatmeal with a side of fresh fruit. The lunch menu includes several sandwich, burgers and salad options.

