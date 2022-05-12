81.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Man from Mexico involved in accident while driving without license

By Meta Minton
Jairo Daniel Davila Herrera
A man from Mexico was jailed after he was involved in an accident while driving without a license.

Jairo Daniel Davila Herrera, 27, of Lady Lake, was involved in the traffic accident at about 8 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Hartsock Sawmill Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The owner of the vehicle Herrera had been driving was on the scene to help translate due to a language barrier with Herrera and passengers in the car, the report noted. Herrera was born in Zacatecas, Mexico.

The officer investigating the incident determined that Herrera had not ever been issued a driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.

