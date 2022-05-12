Officials should be smarter when it comes to windmill and water tower

To the Editor:

I believe adding to the cost of rebuilding the water tower is not being financially smart for a few reasons.

1. You are looking to push this cost on to the residents who for the most part are living on a budget that is already being challenged by inflation.

2. Why would we be wanting to rebuild something that is not essential at a time when all material costs are two and three teams higher than normal? This is not fiscally responsible.

I also have to question who was here 10 years ago when they built these structures with material that would decay in 10 years.

The Villages prides itself on being a friendly community and doing things together. I would urge that in these times do not make decisions that are going to directly affect the residents that are here and maybe perhaps deter future residents from coming here where we spend money of the residents who strongly disapprove of adding this expense to their fees.

Michael Adams

Village of Buttonwood