81.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 12, 2022
type here...

Officials should be smarter when it comes to windmill and water tower

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I believe adding to the cost of rebuilding the water tower is not being financially smart for a few reasons.
1. You are looking to push this cost on to the residents who for the most part are living on a budget that is already being challenged by inflation.
2. Why would we be wanting to rebuild something that is not essential at a time when all material costs are two and three teams higher than normal? This is not fiscally responsible.
I also have to question who was here 10 years ago when they built these structures with material that would decay in 10 years.
The Villages prides itself on being a friendly community and doing things together. I would urge that in these times do not make decisions that are going to directly affect the residents that are here and maybe perhaps deter future residents from coming here where we spend money of the residents who strongly disapprove of adding this expense to their fees.

Michael Adams
Village of Buttonwood

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Commissioner wants to eliminate golf carts on North Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident raises his concern about a Sumter County commissioner who suggested the possibility of eliminating golf cart traffic on North Morse Boulevard.

Unhappy about men’s day at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course

A Villas of Spanish Springs man expresses his displeasure about the status of Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Explanation about windmill and water tower doesn’t make sense

A Village of Hawkins resident says that the explanation about the need to rebuild a windmill and water tower at Brownwood doesn’t make sense. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Sumter County needs to do the right thing

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains the potential cost of the new independent fire protection district in The Villages. He also contends that Sumter County commissioners need “to do the right thing.”

Windmill and water tower should be restored at Brownwood

A Village of Pine Hills couple, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses support for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos