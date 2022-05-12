78.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Unhappy about men’s day at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I want to pass forward the displeasure several of us have in that we are not able to participate in men’s day at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course due to it being cancelled most of the time. Those of us in the area of Hacienda Hills would rather play there then travel a lot further. Also a number of folks that I have asked have said “why would you want to play there anyway, they have no restaurant and no Pro-shop.”
Maybe if we had a food truck like they did at Tierra Del Sol and currently in the Fenney area it might help bring people back, if its not too late. Also if we were to rotate between the two nearby clubs it might help, in any case looking at the numbers we would save money not having a priority membership which is required for men’s day, and we would just form our own groups on Tuesday as we already do during the week and take our chances with tee times since the new membership cost of amenities we once enjoyed are no longer included.

Steve Pryor
Villas of Spanish Springs

 

