Friday, May 13, 2022
By Staff Report
Charlotte Anne Ross, 69, of Fruitland Park, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022.

Born in Mount Vernon, Ohio, she lived most of her adult life in the central Florida area. Charlotte worked for many years at the Walt Disney World Resort and was a member of First Baptist Church, Umatilla.

She is survived by her 2 daughters, Christina (Beau) Patteson, Umatilla, FL, Shelly (Mario) Jakob, Fruitland Park, FL; grandson, Garret Polidore. A memorial service will be held at Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 10 a.m.

