Deed compliance problems piling up at home once occupied by squatters

By Meta Minton

Deed compliance problems continue to pile up at a home once occupied by squatters in The Villages.

The home located at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Polo Ridge was back before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisor on Friday in a public hearing at Savannah Center.

Mold is growing on a home at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Polo Ridge
Mold is growing on a home at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Polo Ridge.

The abandoned house has been a source of strife for neighbors. The owners are dead and the ownership of the property is in foreclosure. The water and utilities have been shut off. A squatter was arrested at the home last year. More than $1,500 in fines had previously piled up at the home.

Jesse and Darlene Davis bought the home in 2013 for $149,000. She died Dec. 27, 2020. Jesse Davis preceded her in death. Her obituary indicated they did not have any children.

Now mold is a problem at the home. Community Standards has reached out to the mortgage holder, Wells Fargo. However, the property preservation department  at Wells Fargo has not responded to Community Standards.

“Obviously Wells Fargo doesn’t care. They are thumbing their nose at us,” said Supervisor Gail Lazenby.

  

