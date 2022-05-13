78.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 13, 2022
type here...

Edna (Zittle) Eilertson

By Staff Report
Edna Zittle Eilertson
Edna Zittle Eilertson

Edna (Zittle) Eilertson, age 76, of The Villages, FL left this world suddenly on the morning of Saturday, May 7th. Edna was born on June 6th, 1945 in Peach Orchard to her parents, Virgil and Beulah Mae Humphrey. She graduated from Rockford Business College in Rockford, IL. She retired from the Nuclear Plant in Byron, IL where she had worked for 30 years.

Edna was more than just a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Edna was a social, active woman who always put family first. She was deeply involved in the Red Hat Society and The Dakota Club. She enjoyed golfing, sewing, painting, fishing, and entertaining friends and family. Her family and friends will always remember her as the life of the party. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Edna is survived by her husband, Curt, of The Villages, FL; her siblings, Leon (Gloria), Glenda, Steve (Laurie); her sister-in-law, Gail (Mike), her two brother-in-laws, Dennis (Vangie) and Byron (Paula); her two sons, Scott (Shannon) and, Danny (Brian); her step-son, Scott (Missy); and her step-daughter, Suzy. Beloved grandmother of Gabrielle, Garrett, Greyson, Haley, Zachary, Roxie, Riley, Braxton, Ashley, Alexa, April, Jake; and great grandkids, Liam and Porter; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Beulah Mae; her late husband, Don, who passed away in July of 1988; her niece, Jackie; and her nephew, Eric.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, May 14th 2022 at Baldwin Brothers. Friends may gather at 1pm, with a service to follow at 2pm. Baldwin Brothers: 1008 Bichara Blvd. The Villages, FL 32159. A reception is to follow at the home of Curt and Edna Eilertson. Pastor Pat from Hope Lutheran Church will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Edna’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Laura’s Homes of North Carolina. You can make donations directly online at: https://www.laurashomesnc.org/donate or you may also contact Leann Clarke by phone at 704-471-1150. The purpose of Laura’s Homes NC is to provide residential group care for children/youth who may be homeless, abused, or neglected.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Officials should be smarter when it comes to windmill and water tower

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that at a time when prices are rising, residents will be stuck with the cost of rebuilding a windmill and water tower at Brownwood.

Commissioner wants to eliminate golf carts on North Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident raises his concern about a Sumter County commissioner who suggested the possibility of eliminating golf cart traffic on North Morse Boulevard.

Unhappy about men’s day at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course

A Villas of Spanish Springs man expresses his displeasure about the status of Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Explanation about windmill and water tower doesn’t make sense

A Village of Hawkins resident says that the explanation about the need to rebuild a windmill and water tower at Brownwood doesn’t make sense. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Sumter County needs to do the right thing

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains the potential cost of the new independent fire protection district in The Villages. He also contends that Sumter County commissioners need “to do the right thing.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos