78.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 13, 2022
type here...

Enormous crowd shows up for opening of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake

By David Towns

An enormous crowd showed up Friday morning for the opening of the new BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake.

Shoppers lined up more than an hour before the 8 a.m. opening of the massive new members-only store. There were so many shoppers at BJ’s that parking spilled over into the lot of the nearby Lowe’s home improvement store. Reportedly some BJ’s shoppers were asking Lowe’s employees to help them load their BJ’s purchases in their vehicles.

BJs Wholesale Club officially opened its doors on Friday
BJ’s Wholesale Club officially opened its doors on Friday.
Shoppers at BJs Wholesale Club returned to their vehicles parked at the nearby Lowes
Shoppers at BJ’s Wholesale Club returned to their vehicles parked at the nearby Lowe’s.

Among the shoppers on opening day were Barry and Patricia White, 18-year residents of The Villages.

They said they were attracted to BJ’s because they like to buy in bulk. They apparently are not alone as BJ’s reportedly pre-sold 30,000 memberships prior to opening day.

Barry and Patricia White were among the shoppers on opening day at BJs Wholesale Club
Barry and Patricia White were among the shoppers on opening day at BJ’s Wholesale Club.
Shoppers were out in force Friday morning at BJs Wholesale Club
Shoppers were out in force Friday morning at BJ’s Wholesale Club.

With the opening of the Lady Lake store, BJ’s now boasts 229 locations in the United States.

Golf cart parking at the store also offers charging ports.

It also offers BJ’s Gas with 12 fueling stations.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Officials should be smarter when it comes to windmill and water tower

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that at a time when prices are rising, residents will be stuck with the cost of rebuilding a windmill and water tower at Brownwood.

Commissioner wants to eliminate golf carts on North Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident raises his concern about a Sumter County commissioner who suggested the possibility of eliminating golf cart traffic on North Morse Boulevard.

Unhappy about men’s day at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course

A Villas of Spanish Springs man expresses his displeasure about the status of Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Explanation about windmill and water tower doesn’t make sense

A Village of Hawkins resident says that the explanation about the need to rebuild a windmill and water tower at Brownwood doesn’t make sense. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Sumter County needs to do the right thing

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains the potential cost of the new independent fire protection district in The Villages. He also contends that Sumter County commissioners need “to do the right thing.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos