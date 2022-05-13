Enormous crowd shows up for opening of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake

An enormous crowd showed up Friday morning for the opening of the new BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake.

Shoppers lined up more than an hour before the 8 a.m. opening of the massive new members-only store. There were so many shoppers at BJ’s that parking spilled over into the lot of the nearby Lowe’s home improvement store. Reportedly some BJ’s shoppers were asking Lowe’s employees to help them load their BJ’s purchases in their vehicles.

Among the shoppers on opening day were Barry and Patricia White, 18-year residents of The Villages.

They said they were attracted to BJ’s because they like to buy in bulk. They apparently are not alone as BJ’s reportedly pre-sold 30,000 memberships prior to opening day.

With the opening of the Lady Lake store, BJ’s now boasts 229 locations in the United States.

Golf cart parking at the store also offers charging ports.

It also offers BJ’s Gas with 12 fueling stations.